Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $251,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $162.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

