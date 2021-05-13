Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $236.18 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,812,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Healthpeak Properties worth $236,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

