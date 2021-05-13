Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of Essex Property Trust worth $254,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $281.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $300.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.72 and its 200-day moving average is $257.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.