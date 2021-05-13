DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.14 million.

DOCN stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 3,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,114. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

