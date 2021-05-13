DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.27

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.27 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 2014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $72,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $35,709,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $25,225,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $4,207,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

