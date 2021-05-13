DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $37.09 million and approximately $646,711.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.00810316 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,041,067,641 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,996,451 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

