DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Tops $73.64 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $73.64 million and $1.58 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.46 or 0.00716992 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005442 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $972.23 or 0.01972140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,562,019 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

