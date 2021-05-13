Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,035 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.3% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.08. 3,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.