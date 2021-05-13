Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,342. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $588.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Digi International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

