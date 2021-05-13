DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Position Lessened by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,600 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Truist lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

