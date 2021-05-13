Diamond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,088.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Diamond has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $71,088.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00005875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00110133 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,596,482 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

