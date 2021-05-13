DexKit Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One DexKit coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DexKit has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. DexKit has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $1.68 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00570763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.67 or 0.00230201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.01114318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.85 or 0.01164539 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here

DexKit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexKit using one of the exchanges listed above.

