Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of DWNI opened at €42.50 ($50.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.99 and its 200 day moving average is €41.99. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

