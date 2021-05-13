Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.17 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

