Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 302,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,163. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

DTEGY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

