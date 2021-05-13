Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.84 ($24.52).

DTE opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.33.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

