Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.84 ($24.52).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.33. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.