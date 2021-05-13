Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €53.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.50 ($66.48).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €50.08 ($58.92) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.98. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.