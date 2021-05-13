Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €19.27 ($22.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €19.97 ($23.49). The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.49 and its 200 day moving average is €17.32.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

