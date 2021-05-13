Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEO. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.73 ($7.92).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €11.04 ($12.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.41. The firm has a market cap of $360.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. Leoni has a twelve month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of €15.03 ($17.68).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

