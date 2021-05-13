Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $245.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $249.72 on Monday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AON by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AON by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in AON by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 91,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

