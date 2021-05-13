Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $23.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of PK opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,420,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

