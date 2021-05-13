Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $165.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.15.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aptiv by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

