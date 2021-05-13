Desjardins Cuts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $16.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CADNF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $11.32 on Monday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

