DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.750-2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

XRAY traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $66.79. 63,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -285.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.82.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

