Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Deliveroo (LON:ROO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 243.70 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -0.01.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.