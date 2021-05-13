DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,018 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 1,782.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 286,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,790. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

