DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.17 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 231.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $190.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.83. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.72 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

