DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Masimo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Masimo by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $214.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.