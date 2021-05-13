Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Up 28.2% Over Last Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $46.22 million and $3.96 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00615826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00237436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.53 or 0.01232824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01077416 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.