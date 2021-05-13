Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 444890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCPH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

