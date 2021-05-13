Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance. Decibel Therapeutics is based in BOSTON. “

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBTX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 575,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.