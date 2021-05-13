Dean Warren Butler Sells 1,050 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

