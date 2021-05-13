DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCP. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.07.

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $31,780,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $14,280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 670,801 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

