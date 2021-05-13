David Loasby Sells 228 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

David Loasby decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 762,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 81,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 184.3% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 31,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

