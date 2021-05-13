David Loasby Invests $226,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

David Loasby bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,699 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

