David J. Neithercut Sells 20,863 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

