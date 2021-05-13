David Fasanella Acquires 1,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $16,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,790.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Fasanella bought 1,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $839.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

