Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins Sells 52,054 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

