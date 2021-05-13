Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

