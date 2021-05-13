DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $778,062.94 and approximately $3,152.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,101.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,258.13 or 0.02511138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.00637621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071503 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001766 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

