Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $826,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.81. 44,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,979. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

