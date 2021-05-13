Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $304.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.