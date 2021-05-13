Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,129 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

