Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,951 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBD stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

