Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,350 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

