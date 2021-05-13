Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 19,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,150 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $23,862,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

