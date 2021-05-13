DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $848.67 million, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

