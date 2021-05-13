DA Davidson Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $367.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

EL opened at $290.07 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,411 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

