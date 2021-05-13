DA Davidson Boosts The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $367.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.
EL opened at $290.07 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,411 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
