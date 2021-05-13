D Bryan Jordan Sells 218,409 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D Bryan Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Horizon alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52.

On Thursday, February 11th, D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.